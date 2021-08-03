The Blast Episode 2: Who left dangerous explosives in Beirut port for six years?

Under the shadow of Beirut port’s 48 towering grain silos on an August afternoon in 2020, a ship pulls up to the quay.

Ghassan Hasrouty is not meant to be working but he switched shifts to take the religious holiday off the following week and he knows it’s going to be a long night ahead. He’s worked at the docks for decades and today, he thinks, will be no different.

But it is. There’s a fire in a nearby warehouse, black smoke is billowing into the sky.

On August 4, 2020, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in that warehouse exploded.

Episode 2 of The Blast rewinds nearly six years from that day.

We pick up as Boris Prokoshev, captain of the Rhosus that brought the dangerous cargo to Beirut, leaves Lebanon with a warning about the ammonium nitrate. We trace what happened to the cargo in the long years it sat in Beirut port until the fateful day it exploded.

Host, Finbar Anderson, is joined by Beirut colleague Sunniva Rose to visit Beirut port, meet officials and workers. They try to get to the bottom of who knew about the ammonium nitrate, when did they know about it and who was responsible for making sure it was safe.

Finbar, like many others, spent the day of the blast being seen by doctors at blown-apart hospitals. The next days too were focused on recovery.

Now, a year on, he sought to get answers to questions that so many in Lebanon have — who was responsible for the Beirut blast, how did the ammonium nitrate end up there, who knew about it and what caused the explosion.

The Blast from Beyond the Headlines traces the events of that tragic day.

The Blast podcast The Blast Episode 1: how the ammonium nitrate that blew up Beirut got to Lebanon

In Episode 1, Finbar enlists Erin Clare Brown, The National’s Tunis correspondent and resident Russian speaker. They track down Boris Prokoshev, the captain of the Rhosus — the ship that first brought the cargo of ammonium nitrate to Beirut Port. Boris tells us about the ill-fated voyage from the start, how a detour brought them to Beirut and how it — and he — got stuck there.

If you have not listened to that episode, go back now.

Over the next two episodes, we’ll trace the events of August 4 and hear how the blast ripped apart lives and livelihoods. We’ll conclude by looking at what’s happened in the year since the explosion, who has been accused, how life has changed and what justice the victims of that explosion are seeking.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock's iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

