Amazon launches UAE car rentals, UAE hit 51.8°C, 1,874 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, a negative Covid-19 test is now required for Abu Dhabi visa medical screening, and Amazon launches car rentals in the UAE.

The Emirates faces more scorching temperatures this week, after Al Ain hit 51.8°C, and guns fired into the air as supporters of ousted Jordanian MP riot near Amman.

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending, including Boko Haram, a train crash in Pakistan, and Benjamin Netanyahu.