Paris Olympics: How did Egypt’s teen prodigy Hana Goda handle pressure and expectations?

In this highlights episode of the Abtal podcast, table tennis teen prodigy Hana Goda discusses with host Reem Abulleil the challenges of being a young athlete with an Olympic dream and how she balances the pressures of competition and personal growth.

Goda talks about how her passion for table tennis has shaped her life, leading her to sacrifice typical teenage experiences such as having friends at school.

Explore Goda's journey of a professional table tennis career at a young age and how she changed her mindset, as she offers insights into her disciplined approach and the support system that keeps her grounded.

