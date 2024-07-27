Paris 2024: How does Ramzi Boukhiam overcome the unpredictability of surfing?

In this highlights episode of the Abtal podcast, Moroccan surfer Ramzi Boukhiam reflected with host Reem Abulleil on his historic achievement as the first Arab to make it to the top tier of professional surfing.

Boukhiam delved into the intense competition within the Qualifying Series (QS), providing insights about the challenges posed by varying wave conditions, and emphasising the importance of staying in the moment and focusing on each wave individually.

The surfer shared his personal struggles with injuries and the intense week he endured to secure his Olympic qualification.

Boukhiam also shared his thoughts on how the sport has changed over the years, highlighting his excitement over surfing at Teahupo’o during the Paris Olympics.

