How much longer could the Iran conflict last?

As the war on Iran enters its fourth day, Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on US assets in Arab countries increase, testing the limits of their patience.

Recent remarks from US officials suggest a limited timeframe for the war that could last a few weeks. The question is how much appetite and military might do the warring parties have?

At the same time, US President Donald Trump warned that people will "soon find out" how America will retaliate for an attack on the US embassy in Riyadh on Monday night and the deaths of American military personnel.

Gulf countries continue to issue stern condemnations and warnings to Iranian for attacks on their territories. Tehran also came under another wave of heavy US-Israeli strikes overnight.

In this special episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher rounds up the most recent developments in the conflict. She covers the latest statements from US officials about the extent of the war, Hezbollah’s involvement and the impact on humanitarian aid in Gaza.