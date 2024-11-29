Israeli strikes in Lebanon may constitute war crimes and Dubai raises tolls - Trending

<i>Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.</i> Four deadly Israeli strikes on northern Lebanon – all without apparent warning – may constitute war crimes, an investigation by <i>The National</i> and testimony of independent legal experts have found. The strikes killed dozens of civilians in Jnah, Akkar, Almat, Barja and Joun. Witnesses said Israel’s missiles struck with no warning, giving no time for civilians to escape. In Syria, an Al Qaeda offshoot has mounted a major offensive against the Assad regime, killing more than 200 combatants and civilians, according to reports. Russian forces in the country reportedly had to support the military with counter strikes. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">Dubai</a> is upping the cost at its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/30/salik-dubai-new-rules-what/">toll gates</a> for the first time, raising the price from Dh4 to Dh6 during peak hours. The transport authority said the increase would be enforced between 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm. Off-peak charges, between 10am and 4pm amnd from 8pm to 1am, will remain at Dh4. The gates will be free to cross between 1am and 6am. The toll will also be Dh4 on Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions or major events.