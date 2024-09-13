Trump says no more debates and Putin warns Nato - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not debate with US Vice President Kamala Harris again.

The presidential candidates faced off in their first debate on Tuesday, which many observers say Ms Harris won.

Her campaign said shortly afterwards that she would welcome another debate.

Four employees of Tunisia's state-owned railway company have been detained after the Turkish flag was flown over its headquarters in the capital Tunis.

The Tunisian and Turkish flags look similar – both red and white and featuring a crescent and star. The company issued an apology and said it has launched an investigation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Nato against lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of western-supplied missiles. He said allowing Ukraine to launch these longer-range missiles into Russia would signify Nato’s direct entry into the war.

US and other western leaders have recently indicated openness to lifting restrictions on Ukraine use of long-range missiles they have supplied.

