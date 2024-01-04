Hezbollah comments on possible war with Israel, 95 killed in Iran explosion - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In a brief address to supporters, Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah said a decision by Israel to enter a full-scale war with Lebanon's Hezbollah “would be costly” and “without limits or constraints”.

At least 95 people were killed in explosions close to where the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, Maj Gen Qassem Suleimani, is buried, state media said.

A New York judge unsealed the identities of people linked in court documents to Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced US financier who died by suicide in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

The US, UK, Bahrain and other nations demanded that Houthi rebels in Yemen halt their attacks in the Red Sea and warned of “consequences” if they continued their “destabilising” actions.