Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed by New York court

A New York judge on Wednesday began to unseal the identities of people linked in court documents to Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier who killed himself in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

The initial tranche includes 40 previously undisclosed documents with almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, with the final library of documents expected to name prominent individuals.

Those named will include a host of Epstein associates previously identified as John or Jane Does in a lawsuit brought against Mr Epstein's former mistress, Ghislaine Maxwell. It carries no allegation of complicity in Mr Epstein's crimes.

Prominent figures are expected to be named, alongside individuals who have previously discussed their associations with Mr Epstein in media interviews which were linked to in the order requiring the disclosure of their names.

The disclosure is part of a defamation proceeding between Ms Maxwell, sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison, and a plaintiff against the duo, Virginia Giuffre.

Last month a judge listed in a 50-page document some 180 cases – under pseudonyms – ordering that their identities be made public within 14 days of the order, the first days of January.

Some individuals have objected to the disclosure of their identities in the case.

Lawyers for one individual, “Doe 107", wrote to the judge in the case arguing they could face victimisation in their home country, and requested time to submit grounds for their name to remain sealed.

According to British media, Ms Giuffre's defamation claim against Ms Maxwell, 62, dates back to 2016 and was settled the following year. But the Miami Herald then took legal action to access the file and investigate the Epstein network.

A number of documents in the case were made public in 2019, days before Mr Epstein hanged himself in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Ms Maxwell and Mr Epstein were a couple in the early 1990s before becoming professional collaborators and accomplices in sex crimes for almost three decades.

FILES-US-JUSTICE-MAXWELL-EPSTEIN-TRIAL Trial evidence shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein. US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP

Mr Epstein, a financier with a powerful network in the US and abroad, was himself accused of raping young girls, but his suicide by hanging in a New York prison in August 2019 halted his prosecution.

Fabricated lists and doctored photos of Mr Epstein have circulated in conspiratorial internet circles for years, fuelling speculation about the financier's potential associates.

The anticipated release of names from court documents reignited that frenzy.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel threatened Aaron Rodgers with legal action after the American football star suggested the late night host could be on the list.

It was a baseless allegation echoed across platforms such as X, where numerous posts also drew actor Tom Hanks into the fold.