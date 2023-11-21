Truce between Hamas and Israel 'close', 200 evacuated from Indonesian Hospital - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

The chief of Hamas on Tuesday said that the group was near a truce with Israel. The two sides are “close to reaching a truce agreement”, Ismail Haniyeh said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 200 patients were evacuated from the Indonesian Hospital to a different hospital in the southern town of Khan Younis with the help of the Red Cross just hours after it was hit by a deadly Israeli strike.

Alfa, one of Lebanon's two main telecom providers, said that its services remained disrupted in south Lebanon “due to Israeli bombardment” of its main base.

Investors at the company OpenAI are exploring legal options against the company's board after directors ousted CEO Sam Altman and sparked a potential mass exodus of employees, Reuters reported.