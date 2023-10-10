Gaza - Israel conflict update, World Bank and IMF's 2023 Annual Meeting - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Rocket attacks and gun battles rocked Israel, Gaza and southern Lebanon yesterday, as the conflict that has claimed more than 1,600 lives intensified.

Government officials, central bank governors, corporate leaders and top banking and financial executives have descended on Marrakesh to attend the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s 2023 Annual Meetings.

The UAE Cabinet on Monday allocated a budget for 2024 with total estimated expenses amounting to Dh64 billion ($17.4 billion) and total estimated revenue of Dh65.72 billion, as it approved the country’s Dh192 billion ($52.27bn) federal budget for 2024 to 2026.

Hydrogen train tests are under way in Saudi Arabia as the country looks to adopt more sustainable transport systems.