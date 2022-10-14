What the IMF’s forecast means for the Middle East - Business Extra

The head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, this week starkly warned of the possibility of a global recession during the organisation’s annual meeting in Washington DC.

“We cannot possibly allow inflation to become a runaway train - it’s bad for growth and bad for people,” she said. “Bad especially for poor people.”

The National's Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi and US correspondent Willy Lowry discuss the IMF's reduced growth projections for the year ahead - and ask: what does it mean for the Middle East?

Updated: October 14, 2022, 12:40 PM
