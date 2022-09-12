UAE's tourism surge, queen's coffin in Edinburgh, Sri Lanka win Asia Cup - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE expects a “strong tourism recovery” this winter with the World Cup set to bring a major boom, and Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh as it embarked on its journey to London.

UAE landmarks including Burj Khalifa, were adorned with tributes to Queen Elizabeth, with special light shows, and Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup for the first time since 2014 after stunning Pakistan with a 23-run victory in Sunday night’s final in Dubai.