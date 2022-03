Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars, while other film stars pay their respects to Ukraine.

Max Verstappen wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, French President Emmanuel Macron reveals plans to speak to Russia leader Vladimir Putin about a ceasefire in Ukraine, and Pakistanis rally behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.