Israel’s Covid-19 situation and the lessons learnt

In Israel in January 2021, then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised the people that if they turned out at vaccine centres then Israel would be the first country to see an end to the pandemic, leading the world and acting as a global model for handling Covid.

But that’s not quite how it’s worked out.

While the country had begun to open up and life had started to return to normal, Israel, like much of the world, has been hit hard by the Omicron variant.

the Covid situation in Israel - once the global leader for vaccinations and now suffering rising hospitalisations and a barrage of new cases more than six times their previously daily peak.