Archbishop Tutu dies, Abu Dhabi reviews Covid rules, Kamala Harris on democracy - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, South Africa’s Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu dies, Covid-19 guidelines for hosting indoor and outdoor social events are enhanced in Abu Dhabi, and there's news of how to track the James Webb Space telescope on its 30-day journey to orbit.

US Vice President Kamala Harris says the tenuous state of American democracy is currently one of the country’s biggest threats.

Updated: December 27th 2021, 4:37 AM

