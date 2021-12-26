James Webb telescope launched, UK's queen pays tribute, BTS members have Covid - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, the James Webb Space Telescope is successfully launched from South America, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II says she misses Prince Philip, in her first Christmas Day address since his death, and three members of the South Korean boy band BTS test positive for Covid-19.

France reports more than 100,000 daily Covid cases for the first time, and a suicide bomb attack on a crowded restaurant kills six people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.