Lebanon elections, Abu Dhabi PCR rules, Christmas holiday favourites - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. On today's episode, Lebanon's top officials “guarantee” parliamentary elections will go ahead as planned, the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Binance sign a preliminary agreement and Abu Dhabi says government employees must take a PCR test every seven days.

Christmas holiday perennials, such as cheese, mince pies, scarves, baking and sweaters are all receiving a boost in terms of internet searches.