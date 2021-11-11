UAE at 50: How the Emirates became a hub for international business

Since the Emirates’ formation 50 years ago, it has become a close friend and strategic partner of the UK.

After an official visit by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to the UK this year, the UAE’s relationship with the country has entered a new chapter. Several high-profile investments in greener, high-tech industries were announced, expanding on the Sovereign Investment Partnership, announced last March, with an initial £1 billion ($1.35bn) joint investment in life sciences.

In this miniseries, The UAE at 50, we speak to those at the heart of this connection about what it means and examine how the links between businesses, governments and institutions have developed over the period.

In this episode, we talk speak to Nick Cochrane-Dyet, Director and Chairman of the British Business Group, about the lengthy history of commerce between the two countries.

Hosted by Layla Maghribi

Interview conducted by Alice Haine

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson