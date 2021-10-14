Beyond the Headlines: Will the Iraq elections bring change?

On October 10, 2021, Iraqis took to the ballots to vote.

This election was promised by Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi when he came to power amid mass protests, as an opportunity for the change for which Iraq was seeking.

Demonstrations broke out in 2019 against government corruption, failing public services and rising unemployment.

But as the votes were counted it appeared that only about a third of those eligible turned up to vote.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines host Leila Gharagozlou asks will the Iraq elections bring change?

Hosted by Leila Gharagozlou

Produced by Ayesha Khan, Bob Tollast, Mina Aldroubi and Arthur Eddyson