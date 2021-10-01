Beyond the Headlines: Exiled Afghans dream of returning to a free homeland

Even before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the UN’s refugee agency estimated that 2.6 million people had already fled the country. The diaspora has grown over decades of military campaigns and fighting. In the latest exodus are men, women and children mourning the loss of their homes, their communities and two decades of freedom.

In this week's Beyond the Headlines, host Sulaiman Hakemy speaks to some of those who left Afghanistan and asks: what comes next?

Updated: October 1st 2021, 5:27 AM
PodcastBeyond the HeadlinesAfghanistan

