Taliban take control of Afghanistan, Trump blames Biden, Haiti quake toll rises - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees his country, Donald Trump says US President Joe Biden must resign over Afghanistan and the death toll from Haiti's earthquake soars to at least 1,297.

Tropical storm Fred is expected to gain strength as it approaches the Florida Panhandle and Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh makes a successful professional debut.

Updated: August 16th 2021, 5:52 AM

