Will laws in America change after George Floyd's death?

With reference to the report George Floyd honoured a year after his killing by US police (May 25): this still breaks my heart. Makes me angry and that won't go away till the laws are amended. Everyone in America must join the fight and push for a change in legislation.

Cristine Lelonek, Maryland, US

A mid-air wedding takes the cake

In regard to Taniya Dutta's piece Indian couple face inquiry after exchanging vows mid-air with 160 guests (May 24): getting married in mid-air is bad enough in these times, but uploading the video on social media really takes the cake.

Satyakam Parida, Odisha, India

It is alarming that the bride and groom were not scared of getting infected or spreading the virus among others on the plane. How could anyone have advised them to go ahead with this plan?

Doctors and nurses in India are working so hard, day and night, to control the spread but it is the carelessness of people like these who want to celebrate a wedding in a pandemic. They should be fined.

Krishna Devi, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Seems like the newly-weds have zero empathy for the rest of their suffering nation.

Jose Viera Amarilla, Dubai

Still wondering how the pilot agreed to fly this plane.

Dinu Kumar R, Kerala, India

A first major crash on a two-decade-old railway network

With reference to the article More than 200 people injured after trains collide in Kuala Lumpur (May 25): hope everyone recovers fast. This has never happened before in the 23-year-old metro system in the Malaysian capital and let's hope it never happens again.

Mohan Pillai, Massachusetts, US

A good move about the volumes of loudspeakers

With reference to Mariam Nihal's report Saudi Arabia's mosques asked to turn down volume on loudspeakers (May 25): a very considerate move by the authorities, and will make a difference especially to those people who work the night shift and need to rest in the day.

Viola A Atilano, Abu Dhabi

Video of Kuwaiti father welcoming daughter warms the heart

With regard to your video on Facebook that showed a Kuwaiti father welcoming his daughter home after her graduation (May 25): airports are always great places to see loved ones being united but this is one of the best welcomes I've seen. What a welcome by her proud dad! It was good to see.

Padma Ranganathan, Chennai, India

UAE Tour 2020 Stage 1: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 148km

Stage 2: Hatta - Hatta Dam, 168km​​​​​​​

Stage 3: Al Qudra Cycle Track - Jebel Hafeet, 184km​​​​​​​

Stage 4: Zabeel Park - Dubai City Walk, 173km​​​​​​​

Stage 5: Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet, 162km​​​​​​​

Stage 6: Al Ruwais - Al Mirfa, 158km​​​​​​​

Stage 7: Al Maryah Island - Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 127km

Match info Costa Rica 0 Serbia 1

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

8 UAE companies helping families reduce their carbon footprint Greenheart Organic Farms This Dubai company was one of the country’s first organic farms, set up in 2012, and it now delivers a wide array of fruits and vegetables grown regionally or in the UAE, as well as other grocery items, to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi doorsteps. www.greenheartuae.com Modibodi Founded in Australia, Modibodi is now in the UAE with waste-free, reusable underwear that eliminates the litter created by a woman’s monthly cycle, which adds up to approximately 136kgs of sanitary waste over a lifetime. www.modibodi.ae The Good Karma Co From brushes made of plant fibres to eco-friendly storage solutions, this company has planet-friendly alternatives to almost everything we need, including tin foil and toothbrushes. www.instagram.com/thegoodkarmaco Re:told One Dubai boutique, Re:told, is taking second-hand garments and selling them on at a fraction of the price, helping to cut back on the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothes thrown into landfills each year. www.shopretold.com Lush Lush provides products such as shampoo and conditioner as package-free bars with reusable tins to store. www.mena.lush.com Bubble Bro Offering filtered, still and sparkling water on tap, Bubble Bro is attempting to ensure we don’t produce plastic or glass waste. Founded in 2017 by Adel Abu-Aysha, the company is on track to exceeding its target of saving one million bottles by the end of the year. www.bubble-bro.com Coethical This company offers refillable, eco-friendly home cleaning and hygiene products that are all biodegradable, free of chemicals and certifiably not tested on animals. www.instagram.com/coethical Eggs & Soldiers This bricks-and-mortar shop and e-store, founded by a Dubai mum-of-four, is the place to go for all manner of family products – from reusable cloth diapers to organic skincare and sustainable toys. www.eggsnsoldiers.com

