Mercator or Equal Earth maps? It doesn't matter – schoolchildren should see them all

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Different maps for different folks

I write in reference to Adla Massoud’s article UN votes to adopt new map showing Africa's true size despite US opposition (September 4): as someone who makes maps for a living, I will say that the standard Mercator projection should not be used as the baseline map of the world in schools. This is because better maps and projections exist to show relative size. If you’re getting into projections for navigation or mapping purposes with your students, I think it’s important to show the many other projections that exist. It’s also important to talk about why it’s so difficult to make a round area display accurately on a flat rectangle. That’s an important educational point, along with correctly showing students what the world around them looks like. – Caley Marissa

The Mercator projection isn’t perfect, but no projection of a rounded Earth is going to be. What the Mercator projection excels at is maintaining position and national borders accurately. Yes, it distorts size. The [Equal Earth] map projection also has distortions. – Sebastien Sinclair Dalin, Des Moines, US

If I were a teacher, I would display multiple maps as well as have globes. Prior to the creation of the “Equal Earth” map, I would’ve said the “Robinson projection” would be most standard, which I still think is pretty good at minimising distortion, though it still sacrifices actual size near the poles. I’d also show pupils “Goode’s homolosine“ and the “Equidistant Conic projection“. I think it’s cool to learn about all the ways maps can be made and used to display space. It’s also important to express how certain things have to be sacrificed when displaying a sphere on a flat surface. You cannot have perfect shape, distance, size and angles – therefore sacrificing at least one. There are maps that can display the sacrifice of each of those things individually, which is a cool way to study maps. – Simon Cameron Dayrit

Ceasefire now!

I write in reference to David Vujanovic’s article Tanker war 2.0: How US-Iran ship attacks are escalating (September 9): the recent escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran is certainly not a healthy sign for the Middle East. This exchange of attacks has created fear, anxiety and uncertainty among people across the region. The public has already suffered greatly from prolonged conflicts, loss of innocent lives, displacement and disruption to their normal lives. The latest escalation only adds to their worries and raises the danger of the conflict spreading further. A genuine and lasting ceasefire is urgently needed. Military action can only bring more suffering; it cannot provide a permanent solution to complex political and security issues. The US and Iran, with the support of responsible international mediators, should return to dialogue and find a peaceful and practical way forward. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

AI and future relations

I write in reference to Sarmad Khan’s article Beyond 50 years: AI and energy investment at heart of UAE-Germany economic ties (September 7): while a lot of countries are still talking in circles about artificial intelligence and energy security, the UAE and Germany are just getting on with building actual partnerships. – Aisha Rahman