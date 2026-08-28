Diabetes in young people should be a wake-up call for all

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A collective responsibility

I write in reference to Nick Webster’s article Doctors in UAE call for early diabetes screening as youth cases surge (August 25): this piece is a serious wake-up call. Changing food habits, increased consumption of processed and sugary foods, sedentary lifestyles and lack of regular physical activity are among the major factors contributing to this growing menace. What was once largely considered an adult disease is now affecting younger generations, making early screening and timely intervention increasingly important. Prevention, however, cannot be left to doctors and healthcare systems alone. Regular awareness programmes and community meetings can educate people about healthy eating, exercise, early warning signs and the importance of periodic health checks. Schools and families, in particular, have an important role in nurturing healthier habits from an early age. The rising numbers should make us pause and reflect: are we giving our children a healthier future, or are our present lifestyles silently putting their health at risk? Early awareness, responsible food choices, regular exercise and timely screening can go a long way in controlling this growing public-health challenge. A healthy generation is not merely a medical responsibility – it is a collective responsibility of families, communities, schools and society at large. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Good call on ‘no homework’

I write in reference to Ramola Talwar Badam’s article No homework for young pupils: Shake-up to UAE public schools for the year ahead (August 26): moving from task completion towards developing skills, curiosity and a genuine love of learning is a positive direction. – Janet O’Keeffe Gibas, Dubai

Children this age should be learning at their own pace and best through play, not too much homework and assignments. – Lara De Vera-Duncan

No to war

I write in reference to the video captioned Ethiopia’s plans for dams on the Nile represent an ‘existential issue’ and a threat to Egypt’s national security, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty tells Hadley Gamble (August 25): war is a last resort for countries that abide by international law. We have not reached the breaking point yet and we are still far from it. Our military is strictly for defence, not for bullying. – Hamso Vodavich, Egypt

An inspiring example

I write in reference to Reem Abulleil’s article Egypt squash star Nouran Gohar on choosing motherhood at peak of her career: ‘I needed meaning in my life’ (August 26): hats off to you. You’ve set an inspiring example for all women – not just squash players. – Kranti Gada, Mumbai, India

Flying kites

I write in reference to the video captioned ‘These paper kites are peaceful,’ Palestinians say after Israel threatened to intensify strikes over kites launched from Gaza. ‘It is just a paper! A small paper that flies,’ says Yasmin Halawa (August 26): flying a kite is a symbol of childhood resilience and hope. Is that also now not allowed for the children living in these hopeless camps? – Tarja Katriina

Nepal floods

I write in reference to the video about hundreds missing as flash floods sweep through villages on the Nepal-Tibet border (August 26): when we challenge nature by occupying natural water streams, we should, sadly, expect disasters on a large scale. – Esam AlKubati, Abu Dhabi