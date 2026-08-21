Young people are key to strengthening UAE-India ties

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UAE-India ties

I write in reference to Ramola Talwar Badam’s article Indian ambassador calls on young people to continue to work for progress of UAE (August 14): the strong and longstanding India-UAE relationship, built over decades through trade, culture, education and the contribution of Indian professionals and workers across diverse sectors, is clearly visible today. The people-to-people connection between the two countries has played an important role in strengthening this partnership. The ambassador’s message to the younger generation is therefore particularly significant. If this spirit of co-operation and mutual respect continues, it can further strengthen the relationship between India and the UAE and contribute to the progress, prosperity and development of both nations. The youth have an important role to play in carrying this partnership forward and building an even stronger future for India and the UAE. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Using AI for apprenticeship

According to Stanford University’s Digital Economy Lab research group, the shortfall for workers ages 22-25 in highly AI-exposed occupations has widened from 15 per cent in the July 2025 data to 19 per cent by June this year, largely through reduced hiring. For countries like the UAE, the lesson could be practical. The National Employment Strategy 2031 aims to develop talent for a knowledge economy. Employers can support that goal by designing AI around apprenticeship. Let AI produce the first draft, summary or comparison. Then let a junior employee verify it, trace claims to evidence, investigate exceptions and present a recommendation to an experienced colleague. Some of the senior time that AI saves can be reserved for coaching and review. If AI helps a new employee learn judgment faster, automation strengthens the workforce. If it simply removes the work through which beginners learnt, the short-term efficiency gain can become a long-term experience shortage. Countries should use AI to shorten the road to expertise, rather than remove the road itself. – Gleb Tsipursky, Columbus, US

Authentic Mamdani

I write in reference to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's blooper reel that he posted in response to users claiming he was using AI for his promo videos shot in several languages (August 18): he is so authentic that the opposition cannot take it. Forget opposition – even his supporters cannot believe that authenticity exists anymore, so they also question him. Zohran makes me believe in politics again. God bless him. – Filiz Ozmisir, Toronto, Canada

Is there any thing this man cannot do? No one – and I mean no one – should be allowed to get away with such swagger. – Martin George, UK

Brave Omanis

I write in reference to the video showing authorities in Oman clearing crude from a 12km stretch of coastline after the Russian tanker Caroline Bezengi ran aground off the country last month (August 17): nothing is impossible for brave Omanis. They can face any challenge with courage and determination to achieve success. I only wish I could be part of this incredible environment-loving community busy on the shore. – Tahir Khan