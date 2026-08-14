Indian ambassador calls on young people to continue to work for progress of UAE

India’s ambition to transform from a developing country into a developed nation in a “golden age” marks the start of the 79th anniversary celebrations of independence from British colonial rule.

Deepak Mittal, India's ambassador to the UAE, called on more than 4.5 million Indians in the Emirates, and particularly the young, to take the UAE with it on its journey and scale new heights as “true friends” and partners.

As India begins celebrations for its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, the message is to work with the UAE to “bounce back stronger together” amid the regional conflict.

“We want to mark the anniversary to energise the spirit of patriotism, nationalism, for the Indian diaspora to feel part of Independence Day celebrations with joy, festivity and to revive that spirit of commitment to make India a developed India or Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Mr Mittal told The National in an interview.

Performances of music and dance along with awards for art, poetry and quiz competitions will take place at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai on Saturday.

Golden age

The Indian tricolour flag will be unfurled globally in a Suryapath Tiranga Yatra or Sunpath Tricolour Journey on August 15 that follows the sun’s path. Indian embassies and consulates, starting with Fiji in the east and ending in San Francisco in the west, along with the embassy in Abu Dhabi, will be part of the festivities on Saturday.

Deepak Mittal, ambassador of India to UAE, has called on young Indians to work hard to support their home country India and second home, the UAE, as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Deepak Mittal, ambassador of India to UAE, has called on you…

Indians have been posting online photographs with the national flag for the Har Ghar Tiranga or ‘Tricolour in every home’ campaign.

The Indian ambassador spoke of Indian expatriates as a “strong, living bridge” with the UAE and urged them to explore ways to contribute to India’s progress. As the world’s sixth-largest economy celebrates independence from 200 years of British colonial rule, Indian expatriates are encouraged to be part of their home country’s growth.

“Continue to work hard here and look at ways to contribute to the progress of India. Take pride in your roots. It is a commitment for this generation of Indians who live here, the younger generation, to contribute as they are living through a very important golden age of India,” Mr Mittal said. “Whatever contribution, every Indian, including those here in UAE, makes would lead to a developed future for generations to come.”

Standing with the UAE

India has condemned the attacks on the Emirates during the Iran-US war and appreciated how the UAE leadership ensured the safety of residents.

“Hardly any Indians left the country at the time of the conflict. They demonstrated confidence in UAE and its leadership to keep everyone safe,” Mr Mittal said. “There are some headwinds, which is natural, but Indians believe in the spirit of the UAE, which is to emerge stronger every time a challenge is posed.

“I think that is a spirit which India also represents. Every time you have a challenge, you will always bounce back much stronger and much higher.”

Sheikh Mohamed, UAE President with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the UAE in May. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Show caption: Sheikh Mohamed, UAE President with India Prime Minister Nare…

Mr Mittal spoke of an enduring friendship through the conflict. “Even in these challenging times, it's the partnerships that withstand,” he said.

“As the saying goes: ‘We know our friends during our difficult times’. India and the UAE have demonstrated they are true friends, and Indians are a part of that friendship, that journey. The India-UAE partnership remains very strong, every Indian can look towards a bright, positive and prosperous future in the UAE relationship and for themselves here in the UAE.”

Top priority

Mr Mittal said while India supports dialogue and diplomacy to settle the conflict, he reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condemnation of any breach of UAE sovereignty. He said India would continue to work with the UAE to strengthen essential supply routes.

“We have stood together during these extraordinary times,” Mr Mittal said. “We continued to maintain the air bridge, sea bridge between both sides. As the UAE was working to ensure adequate supply chains for essentials, medicines, food, we were able to ensure those supply chains are established, maintained and fortified with India.

“Hundreds and thousands of tons of essential goods have been airlifted, brought on ships from India during some of the difficult times during recent months.”

He said Mr Modi’s visit in May reflected the kinship between the nations. “The Prime Minister’s only visit to the region during the peak of the conflict was to the UAE,” he said. “That, in itself, speaks of the importance that India attaches to its comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE as one of the top priorities for India.”

Security ties

He said the focus on diversifying ties would continue. “Both India and the UAE remain bullish towards each other, he said. “Both sides have signed a framework for a strategic defence partnership which creates a basis for greater defence industrial collaboration on both sides.

“It's also a testament to the fact that we believe that our security is quite interlinked. We are part of a similar geography, and we are intertwined on that account.”

There will be continued momentum in trade, with energy, defence, technology and space among the top sectors. With bilateral trade surpassing $100 billion five years ahead of schedule, the leaders of both countries have agreed to double bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032.

“I believe even the sky is not the limit, it's the beginning,” Mr Mittal said. “We will not get distracted by what's happening around us – we remain focused and maintain course … We will continue to work together on restoration of peace, security, stability. We will also continue to work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries.”

Schoolgirls dance during a dress rehearsal for Indian Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar, northern India. AFP Show caption: Schoolgirls dance during a dress rehearsal for Indian Indepe…

Visits by leaders will continue along with ministerial and trade meetings. India holds the Brics presidency and will host a summit in New Delhi in September in which a UAE delegation will participate.

Mr Mittal said there were plans to move the IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi and IIM in Dubai to permanent campuses and scale up the operations of India’s premier engineering and management educational institutions in the UAE.

He expressed gratitude for safeguarding all residents to President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and the rulers of the Emirates.

“I want to express the deep appreciation and respect of over 4.5 million Indians for the leadership of this great country. Even during these extraordinary times, we have seen how they have treated everyone as an Emirati.”