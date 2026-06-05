My fellow Cubans will defend their land and their sovereignty

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I read with interest the most recent column in The National, in which columnist Gavin Esler offers his opinion on my country and the threat of a US military intervention – a narrative much of the media attempts to present as the solution to the crisis my people are facing.

As you can imagine, driven by my Cuban national sentiment and the position I honourably hold as Cuba’s Ambassador to the UAE, I also have my own opinion on this dangerous scenario.

It has been amply demonstrated that Cuba poses no threat to US national security. This is a narrative promoted by the most extremist sectors of the Cuban community residing in South Florida, who have hijacked the debate on Cuba within the US government since the Triumph of the Revolution in 1959 and who, using US taxpayer money, have funded terrorist operations inside and outside Cuba with the stated objective of overthrowing the Cuban government.

Cuba, like all countries in the world, has every right to choose its political system and to develop economically and socially, without having to live under threat and blockade because of this sovereign decision, which is intrinsic to its capacity as a state.

If, as the current US Secretary of State says, Cuba is a failed state, then why isn't the unjust and immoral blockade lifted? This blockade has historically sought to isolate us economically from the world and threatens and persecutes anyone who wants to do business with Cuba, as many Emirati businesspeople and companies are interested in doing.

It has been demonstrated that the solution to the historical conflict between the US and Cuba does not lie in military intervention, interference and domination, but rather in respect for the equality of states, recognition of sovereignty and compliance with the norms of international law.

Even if the administration of US President Donald Trump were to make the mistake of launching a military operation in Cuba, it has become abundantly clear that my people will defend their land and their sovereignty, resolutely exercising the inalienable right to self-defence established in the UN Charter.

The phrase "Cuba yes, Yankees no!" would once again be heard as an expression of our sovereign decision to be masters of our own destiny. – Norberto Carlos Escalona Carrillo, the Cuban ambassador to the UAE, Abu Dhabi

A memorable IPL season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrate winning the 2026 Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last Sunday. AFP Info

I write in reference to the article Virat Kohli’s record fifty seals IPL 2026 title for Bengaluru (May 31): Royal Challengers Bengaluru showed exceptional skill, determination and teamwork throughout the season. Under Rajat Patidar’s inspiring captaincy, “RCB” – as they are commonly known – delivered another memorable championship-winning performance. Every player contributed significantly to the team’s success, with Kohli’s knock in the final adding further brilliance to the victory. My home city of Bengaluru, often called India’s “Silicon Valley”, is in the news these days for being home to RCB. The jubilant celebrations by Bengalureans following the team’s second straight title win transformed the city into a vibrant sea of red and gold. Kudos to Patidar and his team for bringing immense pride and joy to RCB fans in Bengaluru and around the world. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

It was wonderful to see India’s stadiums teeming with passionate and ebullient children, sporting their favourite teams’ jerseys and cheering them on at this year’s IPL. Many of them will surely be inspired to pursue cricket as a profession, especially with the Twenty20 format providing an excellent livelihood for many talented cricketers from small towns and poor families. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Rent freeze a good move

I write in reference to Alexander Christou and Katy Gillett’s article Abu Dhabi rent freeze provides ‘huge relief’ for tenants (June 2): this is a welcome and timely move, especially given the current economic and cost-of-living pressures. Supporting housing affordability for the middle-class workforce is essential for long-term talent retention and sustainable growth. – Name withheld upon request

Double standards

I write in reference to the video captioned Beirut is back in the line of fire as Israel escalates military operations in Lebanon (June 2): even as an insatiable power tries to dominate an entire region, the rest of the world chooses to stay silent. Perhaps if it had been Russia invading and bombing Lebanon instead of Israel, the rest of the world would have reacted. Very sad. – Jacke Jacob, Mexico

Differing interests

I write in reference to Manus Cranny’s video captioned Iran threatens to walk away from negotiations and Donald Trump says ‘I’m bored’ (June 2): it’s not about trust, it’s about interests, and those of Israel and the US don’t fully match, that’s all. – Tomas Saz Carazo, Spain

⁣I write in reference to Jihan Abdalla and Thomas Watkins’s article Israel and Hezbollah to halt attacks, Trump says after ‘furious’ call with Netanyahu (June 1): Trump is learning the hard way that he cannot always control everyone and everything. – Name withheld upon request