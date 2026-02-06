Iran needs a diplomatic solution

I write in reference to Jihan Abdalla and Thomas Watkins's article Trump warns Iran's Khamenei 'should be very worried' ahead of Friday talks in Oman (February 5): God willing, peace in the Middle East will be achieved with the help and goodwill of the parties to the negotiations and the necessity of establishing security. – Vahab Negarestani, Iran

Good job with the budget, India

I write in reference to the article India unveils growth-driven budget with record infrastructure outlay (February 1): the budget outlines a series of forward-looking measures aimed at accelerating economic growth and strengthening India’s long-term development trajectory. Anchored in the three "kartavyas" – or duties – the budget reflects a comprehensive and balanced approach to national progress. Focused investments and targeted policy support for key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure reaffirm the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth, enhancing global competitiveness and building long-term economic resilience. Emphasis on capital expenditure, innovation and skill development is expected to boost productivity and job creation, while continued attention to social welfare and inclusive development ensures that growth remains broad-based and equitable. Overall, the budget positions India to navigate global economic uncertainties while laying a strong foundation for future ready growth and development. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Don't ban social media

I write in reference to the video about Spain's decision to ban children under 16 from accessing social media (February 4):⁣ social media needs to be regulated, not banned. Regulation is about protecting minors and setting clear boundaries. When governments start restricting free platforms instead of educating and regulating, it’s a dangerous step towards outright control. – Name withheld upon request

Two perspectives on Zimbabwe

I write in reference to the video in which Tucker Carlson interviews Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (February 4): if an ordinary Zimbabwean citizen was interviewed, they would say the opposite concerning their country's economy. Zimbabweans sometimes try by all means to cross the border into South Africa. Politicians have little understanding of the reality faced by their own people. Sibusiso Dladla, South Africa

In the long run, Zimbabweans will benefit from standing up for their land rights. Carlson was hoping the President would buckle. America and Europe are losing their influence. Everything will work out well in the future. – Dwayne Richard Lewis, US