Trump's strikes on Iran could turn it into another Iraq or Libya

I write in reference to the article US forces to conduct 'readiness exercise' in Middle East amid tension with Iran (January 27): more Iranians will die if the US does launch an attack. Their country will be destroyed and civil unrest will last a long time. They will also live to regret the consequences, like those living in Libya and Iraq. – Kenty Mutwale, Zambia

Mariam Almheiri's appointment

I write in reference to the video about Mariam Almheiri being appointed to the Global Citizen board of directors, becoming its first representative from the Middle East (January 24): this is a significant and timely appointment. Representation matters, and this brings a vital regional perspective to global impact work. Congratulations to both Mariam Almheiri and Global Citizen. – Irina Kanaeva, US

A consequential trade deal

I write in reference to the article India and EU finalise ⁠'mother of all trade deals' (January 27): the recent tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which India believes are excessively high and unacceptable, have significantly reshaped global trade dynamics. While India has taken a firm stand against these measures, several other countries have stepped forward to strengthen trade ties with it. In this context, the dramatic development between India and the EU is particularly significant. The trade agreement, covering a wide range of essential products including luxury cars at more affordable tariffs, has the potential to unlock a vast market in India. This is a positive and timely development that reflects India’s growing confidence and strategic position on the global economic map, reinforcing its role as a key player in international trade. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Disagree with Omar, but don't attack her

I write in reference to the video showing a man spraying a liquid at US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (January 28): whoever uses this act to attack her is a vile creature to begin with. You can disagree with her all you want, you don‘t attack people with praying liquids on them. This guy belongs in front of a judge. – Alan Schulz, Germany

A perfect tribute to an Indian doyen

The late Indian actor Dharmendra, a darling to millions and whose life and death were covered by this newspaper, has been bestowed his country’s second-highest award, the Padma Vibhushan. This is wonderful news. I wonder how happy this recognition would have made him and his family, if it had been conferred a few months earlier, when he was still alive. He passed away just two months ago. He had been acting for 65 years, in about 300 films. Yet India chose to honour him after he passed away. It's worth asking ourselves why we do not show due recognition to people when they are yet alive, to make them and their families rejoice. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India