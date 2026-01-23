Etihad Rail will bring the UAE’s residents closer together

I write in reference to John Dennehy’s article Revealed: Etihad Rail’s first passenger routes to link Abu Dhabi city, Dubai and Fujairah (January 20): over the decades, the UAE has witnessed dramatic development in all areas of life, especially in the transport system, including the Dubai Metro and other modes. This new rail connectivity between the emirates marks another major milestone in the country’s history. It will bring people closer together, enhance mobility and significantly boost trade and economic activity. We hope this long-awaited link will be launched soon and warmly welcomed by residents across the country. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Iranians don’t need outside interference

I write in reference to Daniel Bardsley’s article Military attack on Iran could further destabilise Middle East, Qatar warns (January 20): Iran belongs to its people, not to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime. Let Iranians decide the future of their own country without interference. – Name withheld upon request

Israel’s actions in East Jerusalem

I write in reference to Thomas Helm’s article Israel demolishes UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem (January 20): East Jerusalem is a part of the Palestinian territories, according to international law. The world correctly moved swiftly to sanction Russia for its occupation of parts of Ukraine, but it has let Israel do whatever it wants towards Palestinians. – Mira Y

They call it their Holy Land, yet they continue to destroy it. Make it make sense. – Name withheld upon request

Europe at a crossroads

I write in reference to Sunniva Rose and Thomas Harding’s article Keir Starmer stands firm against Donald Trump’s Greenland tariff threat (January 19): the unity of the European nations will have to be strengthened in the future. They will have to depend on themselves for their security and defence. They can no longer depend on any external help in case of any attack or economic crisis. The EU will have to become more active and self-dependent. 2026 is a wake-up call for Europe. The annual growth rates in most European countries are hovering between 1 and 2 per cent a year. They need to galvanise to grow at a minimum of 4-5 per cent a year to make their economies sturdy. This will mean serious planning and sustained efforts. Europeans can no longer take their defence and lifestyles for granted. This will mean more time on boosting their populations, economic growth and strengthening their armies. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Europe’s response to the US

I write in reference US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent’s response to Hadley Gamble’s question in Davos about Europeans possibly exercising the “nuclear option” regarding Greenland (January 20): there’s no hysteria. We are just to remain calm as US President Donald Trump threatens to take the territory of another Nato member by force. I don’t think so. – Name withheld upon request

A voice of Iranians

I write in reference to Fadah Jassem’s video explaining the economic pressures driving protests across Iran (January 17): thank you for speaking out and being the voice of Iranians taking to the streets and fighting against a brutal regime. – Soodabeh Sajadi, Cyprus