A woman wears sunglasses during New Year's celebrations in Dubai on January 1, 2026. Reuters

Ringing in the new year with hope in the UAE and around the region

January 02, 2026

This year will be transformative for the UAE

In reference to The National's article New Year’s Eve 2026: President Sheikh Mohamed shares greetings and hopes for prosperity for all (December 31): This is an inspiring message from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. May 2026 be a year of unity, progress and shared prosperity for the UAE and the world.

Ihab S, Dubai

In reference to James Langton's article From air taxis to a Moon mission: How UAE ambitions will take flight in 2026 (December 29): The sugar cut is the best move as a nation. This shows how much the UAE cares about its people.

Wali Sibtain, Dubai

The train between Dubai and Abu Dhabi is what I am most excited for.

Mohammed Sharif, Dubai

I love that this country is always evolving.

Nathan John, London, UK

Optimism despite challenges in Syria

I write in reference to The National's interviews with Christian families in Idlib's countryside celebrating Christmas (December 25): Things are getting better in Syria, which is good to see after 14 years of war and bloodshed, many challenges such as sectarian conflicts and Israeli incursions. Syria stands strong.

Name withheld upon request

Death of Bangladesh's Khaleda Zia

With regard to the report Former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia dies aged 80 (December 30): The death of the former Bangladeshi leader is truly a great loss. During her two tenures, she made significant contributions to the country, and the bilateral relationship with India remained smooth and cordial.

Today, it is sad to see Bangladesh facing many challenges, particularly the rise of hatred and division. We can only hope that 2026 will bring peace, harmony, and understanding — not just to Bangladesh, but to the entire world.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

New York City's new mayor

Regarding your report Zohran Mamdani takes oath on Quran as he is sworn in as New York mayor (January 1): Mashallah. May the Almighty guide him every step of the way, keep him well and safe, and make people proud of his work for unity, success and peace.

Ameen Ya'Rabbal A'lameen

I wish Zohran Mamdani the best of luck. He meets the expectations of the people and has the responsibility of promoting coexistence and durable peace.

Qazi Javid

The year ahead for Gaza

Another year ends for Gaza and new year begins. I hope 2026 will be a year of lasting peace for us all, and that Palestine will be free.

Om Mhamad, Palestine

Updated: January 02, 2026, 3:00 AM