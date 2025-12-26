We should keep our hopes up ahead of 2026

Hope for a brighter new year

The year 2025 has almost passed by without providing much positivity to the world. Earthquakes and other natural calamities were more visible. Political instability in several regions, particularly in the Middle East, led to increased chaos and uncertainty.

But the UAE, where I once lived and worked, continues to grow across all sectors. AI is set to dominate its future development and innovation landscape.

Despite unpleasant events, particularly the war in Gaza, the coming year could bring hope. The world needs peace, happiness and solidarity. To fight terrorism and hatred, the international community must stand united. Only through collective effort can we expect a brighter and more harmonious 2026.

I wish all the readers of The National a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Christmas in the Middle East

I write in reference to Thomas Helm’s article ‘It’s special again’: Bethlehem reclaims its Christmas spirit (December 24): it is heartwarming to see the celebrations return – though I do wonder who told the nice lady that the atrocities in Gaza are over.

Amal Harb, Dubai

I write in reference to Ahmad Fallaha’s article Christmas joy returns to Syria's Idlib after years of civil war (December 25): Christmas deserves to stay within the countries that it was founded in. God bless Syria and its people.

Name withheld upon request

I write in reference to the video that Emirates airline shared, featuring its “Sleigh380” (December 24): I so want this to be real.

Emma-Louise Patel, Dubai

Our priorities for 2026

As we approach 2026, it is time to ponder over the key priorities for the year.

Russia and Ukraine should end their hostilities and begin the process of rebuilding themselves. There is also a need to ensure continued peace in Gaza. There are skirmishes even now, which means a strong peacekeeping force has to be set up in the Palestinian enclave as swiftly as possible.

It is important to control inflation globally. High food prices have hurt people around the world. They are unable to save money for the future.

Unemployment in many developing countries is leaving youngsters depressed and disillusioned. AI is threatening further job losses. The new generations should have meaningful and rewarding jobs to build their families and careers. Migration to the West is no longer an easy option, hence developing countries need to generate more jobs for their people.

Many countries provide cash and food rations to the poor. Perhaps it is time for them to offer free medicines, too.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Syria’s new future

I write in reference to Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara’s new video (December 21): Syria is beginning to see sanctions relief. This is good news. Hopefully its current leadership can rebuild the country after 14 years of war and unrest.

Name withheld upon request

