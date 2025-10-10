The Gaza deal should be the foundation for lasting peace in the Middle East

Gaza peace needs to be sustainable

I write in reference to Jihan Abdalla and Hamza Hendawi’s article Israel and Hamas agree on the first phase of Gaza peace deal (October 9): the Gaza peace deal provides much-needed relief to its people. Although the two-year war will have dire and long-term consequences, peace will provide much comfort to them. The enclave's residents need to be able to lead their lives with peace and dignity.

But lasting peace is not yet guaranteed. The longer the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis is allowed to fester, the more death and destruction is likely to occur. So a long-term settlement remains a priority for the whole world.

Palestinians need to have their own state and the right to determine their own future. Putting their next generation at risk is simply unacceptable, since continued violence will have a significant impact on their collective future. The task of finding a solution to the struggle for existence needs to gain traction in both the Palestinian and Israeli communities. For this, both sides need to compromise.

Ramachandran Nair, Kerala, India

Trauma and grief will live on

I write in reference to Nagham Mohanna’s article 'Nothing can make up for our loss': Why Gazans see little to dream of after war (October 8): the tremendous trauma and the monumental grief for many ordinary Gazans, following the loss of several of their family members all at once, will take a lifetime to deal with.

Name withheld upon request

Cough syrup-linked deaths should be investigated

I write in reference to the article India starts criminal investigation after cough syrup-linked deaths of at least 14 children (October 8): the recent deaths of at least 14 children in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to the administration of contaminated cough syrup, is a deeply tragic and painful incident. The news is both shocking and heartbreaking.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to determine the exact cause of these deaths – whether it was due to toxic ingredients, negligence or any other form of malpractice. It is critical that the investigation be thorough, transparent and swift.

Accountability is essential to ensure that such a horrific event never happens again. I sincerely pray for the souls of the departed children and extend my deepest condolences to their grieving families.

Let justice prevail, and let this be a wake-up call to strengthen drug safety and regulatory systems in the country.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Building on tax on sugary drinks

I am writing in reference to the UAE’s decision this year to tax sugar-based drinks. In order to improve public health, along with taxing sugary beverages, it would be a good idea to provide promotions or subsidies for healthier drinks. After all, healthier drink options are generally quite expensive.

Jibiya Joseph, Dubai