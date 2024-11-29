The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire gives Lebanon a faint chance to rebuild itself

I write in reference to Robert Tollast's article <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/27/why-did-israel-accept-a-ceasefire-with-hezbollah/" target="_blank"><i>Why did Israel accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah?</i></a> (November 27): while the Israeli government may have differing views internally on its conflict with Hezbollah, the decision to agree to a ceasefire seems strategic in the context of managing tensions on its northern border and bringing stability to that part of the region. But both parties would need to constantly adhere to the terms of the ceasefire for the situation to remain calm. A prolonged ceasefire might offer a window of opportunity for Lebanon to focus on rebuilding its politics and economy, and eventually restoring its cultural heritage. The broader hope for normality in the Middle East, including the restoration of vibrant cities such as Beirut, remains a complex but worthwhile goal. <i>K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India</i> <b>The onus is on Biden</b> I write in reference to the video showing US President Joe Biden announcing the ceasefire plan between Israel and Lebanon (November 27): the arms that your government has supplied have caused immense and indescribable suffering in the region, Mr President. Please stop supplying these weapons. Please stop the tremendous human suffering. <i>Suhail Musa Ismail Sait, Muscat, Oman</i> <b>Ukraine's dangerous gamble</b> I write in reference to the article <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/21/escalation-fears-as-ukraine-says-russia-fires-first-icbm/" target="_blank"><i>Russia fires 'experimental' weapon based on nuclear missile at Ukraine, Pentagon says</i></a> (November 21): the US government's permission to Ukraine to fire long-distance missiles that it has supplied to Kyiv inside Russia is a serious mistake. For it appears to have escalated the war there. Time will tell whether such a move will push the world towards a major conflagration, or even a Third World War. Global leaders need to be discreet, particularly when there is so much at stake. Unfortunately, several western leaders are not assessing the situation objectively. Instead of criticising Russia all the time, they need to explore how to resolve the imbroglio. This is a time to think, not merely act. <i>Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India</i> <b>Protests in Pakistan</b> I write in reference to the video showing Pakistani police clashing with thousands of Imran Khan supporters (November 25): many of us in Pakistan remain stuck between the protesters and the government. Our future looks uncertain. May Allah be with us. <i>Ilyas Abbas, Islamabad, Pakistan</i>