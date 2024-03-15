The Ramadan spirit: free iftar meals for workers

With reference to Ali Al Shouk's report Dubai non-profit sets goal of giving half a million free iftar meals to labourers (March 13): That's a very kind and generous act. He's brought smiles to so many faces. May he inspire many others to be similarly charitable.

Muhammad K, Dubai

The man-made tragedy in Gaza

With regard to The National's video on Josep Borrell saying "The Humanitarian crisis is not a natural disaster" (March 13): I agree with him. Why is it only that some global politicians are using these words? It's outrageous and inhumane. I thank him for speaking out. More world leaders need to push for an unconditional ceasefire. It's long overdue.

Alison Peters, Kuwait

Electrical safety can't be compromised

Regarding Taniya Dutta's article At least 14 children electrocuted in Shivratri procession in western India (March 8): This is tragic and shouldn't be happening. Electrocution as a result of negligence needs to be addressed as a priority. Improper wiring can be a big hazard. Those children would not have suffered 50 per cent and 100 per cent burns if regular maintenance had been seen to.

Authorities must periodically monitor overhanging electrical wires at sites where large gatherings are anticipated, be it for festive processions or any other large scale events. Public safety matters should be fixed immediately to prevent further accidents.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Using the Oscars for the right cause

In reference to Marwa Hassan's report Stars shine for peace: The 'Artists4Ceasefire' and Palestinian flag at the Oscars 2024 (March 11): The world is changing. It's so good to see that at least some parts of the world are more concerned about Palestine than the Oscars. Well done to Mark Ruffalo and others like him. Heartening to see a few celebrities take a stand.

Mechelle Amarnani, Houston, US

Why the hue and cry over an altered image?

With regard to Gillian Duncan's piece Princess of Wales apologises for altered image that embarrassed royal family (March 11): Why do so many people care that she Photoshopped her family picture? We tend to obsess over the most insignificant things while entire families are being wiped out in Gaza. A little perspective can go a long way.

Nasir Ahmed, Leipzig, Germany

Millions of ordinary folks touch up their images. I don't see why people are out to get her. She tried editing and made a mistake. It happens. A mother wanted a picture of her children to look nicer. It's not a crime.

Stella M, Brunswick, UK