Turkey-Syria earthquake: rooting for more survivors

UAE volunteers give time for earthquake victims

About Salam Al Amir's article UAE volunteers pack more than 30,000 food parcels for Syria and Turkey (Feb 13): That's wonderful. People are best when they show such open-heartedness and generosity.

Isolde Jangao, Kidapawan, Philippines

A survivor's moving recollection of February 6

With reference to the report Turkish earthquake survivor speaks to The National after being rescued from the rubble (February 15): God bless this man, Ramazan Surer, and all who are going through the catastrophe.

Cornelia Biolan, Bucharest, Romania

I had tears listening to him, just as if he were my brother.

Musa Shaikh, Aurangabad, India

Miracles even a fortnight after the earthquake

With reference to Robert Tollast's piece Six-year-old girl found alive after 178 hours under quake rubble in Turkey (February 13): Any positive news coming out from the earthquake-hit areas just now is a blessing. God is great. Young Miray being rescued 178 hours after the disaster is amazing. I just hope they also find her sister trapped nearby.

Margaritte P Hassan, Abu Dhabi

I hope the rescue teams on the ground keep digging until all the trapped people and the babies still alive have been pulled out from under the rubble.

Sylvia Henson, Manila, Philippines

An appetite for wheat

With reference to Nilanjana Gupta's report Wheat farm in Sharjah prepares to welcome first harvest (February 14): This is an enormous achievement for the country and not an easy feat to accomplish. Well done!

Muhammad Asim, Multan, Pakistan

Overcoming challenges to climb a mountain

With regard to Patrick Ryan's article Dubai climber aims high after scaling highest volcanic peak in Antarctica (February 14): Many congratulations to Caroline Leon, after being told she may never walk again. Hers is a remarkable journey of overcoming obstacles and then being able to climb a mountain. The feat itself is impressive – only 77 people have scaled the peak so far and Caroline Leon is the eighteenth woman to do so. Kudos to the human spirit.

Diana Wehbe, Beirut, Lebanon

Wishing Camilla a speedy recovery

Regarding Simon Rushton's report Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for Covid (February 13): Sorry to read about this reoccurrence. God bless and get better soonest.

Terrance De Brystow, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, UK

Gratitude from an Egyptian football coach feeding the poor

With reference to the piece on the initiative set up by Ismail Abdel-Wahhab and his friends Former football coach starts food charity for poor families in Egypt (February 12): Thank you for the coverage. I am proud of all I have achieved in my life, even if it is simple. I am happy to have the love and respect of people who encourage me and make me grateful.

Ismael Ahmed Abd Elwahab, Cairo, Egypt