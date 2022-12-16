Team Morocco should be proud

Morocco should be proud

With reference to John McAuley's report Walid Regragui proud Morocco 'fought until the last minute' against France (December 15): Congratulations to the coach and the entire team. It was a tremendous job. You really made a fabulous team for the world cup. Excellent performance from Team Morocco. Keep it up. It was a pleasure to watch.

M Asif Siddiqui, Karachi, Pakistan

Beautiful words by coach Walid. It was a treat to the eyes. Morocco played brilliantly and goals apart, in their play they had an upper hand over France most of the time.

Reaz Kv, Kerala, India

I used the whole 90 minutes to explain to my children that France is an European country and Morocco is an African country.

Joy Chege, Kangema, Kenya

Morocco players have not let anyone down. For them to reach so far in the World Cup is a huge achievement! They should be proud.

Kevin Abraham, Dubai

Morocco team played valiantly. They lost to defending champions and an experienced team. That is still a great feat.

Jim J. Salazar, Kabankalan, Philippines

Morocco played brilliantly, so close to scoring so many times. A very good, fast moving game to watch. Argentina versus France promises to be a good game.

Pauline Van Lelyveld, Blantyre, Malawi

The Harry & Meghan Netflix storm

With regard to Simon Rushton's report Prince Harry's Netflix show a hit but personally damaging as royals wait for new attacks (December 14): Harry should not be attacking his own family. They both seem to be trying to alienate themselves from her family and his. Then they wonder why they are disliked.

Jeremy Merrill, Reading, England

Frozen lake tragedy in the UK

With regard to Soraya Ebrahimi's article Solihull: Fourth boy dies in frozen lake tragedy (December 15): this is terrible sadness, my condolences.

Terrance De Brystow, Cambridgeshire, UK

Elon Musk's wealth slides

With regard to the report Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person (December 13): Bernard Arnault may have taken over for now and of course he has a huge standing in his own right but a lot of is not about money solely but also impact. Elon Musk makes an unmatched global impact, which despite what people say, is often positive and progressive socially, politically and environmentally. Money will follow him naturally.

Zwelethu Madasa, Pretoria, South Africa