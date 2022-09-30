Roger Federer: a tennis legend's final serve

Sarah Inam should have been alive

With reference to Sarwat Nasir's report Sarah Inam: friends of UAE resident killed in Pakistan call for justice (September 25): As a Pakistani, I am really ashamed. it's heartbreaking to think that if she were not married to that guy, and the wedding was only three months ago, she would still be alive. Rest in peace.

NM Khan, Islamabad

Such a tragedy. Can’t believe this sweet person is not with us anymore.

Mahein Reza Said, Abu Dhabi

Living in Dubai: renting versus owning

With reference to Anjana Sankar's piece My Dubai Rent: Indian family opt for 'quality living' with this Dh300,000 villa (September 25): they should consider buying the villa. With nine years' rent, they could own it.

Ameen Theruvath, Dubai

Leadership lessons

With reference to Joyce Karam's report UAE calls for building bridges in Middle East and fighting terrorism (September 25): I have worked for her excellency Reem Al-Hashimy for over three years at Expo 2020 and can say from first hand knowledge that at she is an amazing leader and speaker.

Arnd Herrmann, Dubai

A fitting farewell for Roger

With reference to The National report Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in tears as Swiss great retires from tennis (September 24): Very sad. Both of them are super. Roger Federer will be missed every time a tennis Grand Slam is played.

Najma Suleman, Dubai

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are the reason I started playing tennis.

Carl Argamosa, Valencia, Spain

Great balance of camaraderie and rivalry between the two greatest in a generation of tennis.

Gary Ernstzen, Cape Town, Western Cape

Amongst the many fakes, he is one true shining celebrity to inspire us all, not only the tennis world. Thank you for your bright light all these years, prince of tennis.

Pavlina Mineva, Sofia, Bulgaria

A real tear jerker that last match was. The end of an all time great tennis era.

Mohd Syed, Kuprwara, India

Very emotional night for his fans too, to see him bid farewell to the court.

Rosemae Youssra Paragas, Abu Dhabi

One of the greatest gentlemen of modern sports. Fans will definitely miss RF. I wish him all the best, from myself and the whole of Bangladesh.

Anisur Rahman, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Am truly going to miss this star on the tennis courts. All the very best for the future, Roger Federer – from a thankful South African fan who always thought you made the courts come alive.

Marlene Robinson, Cape Town, Western Cape

A true gentleman of the court, you are truly going to be missed. Best of luck for the future.

Lynne Harrison, Pretoria, South Africa

Very sad indeed. The greatest of all time. Thank you, Roger Federer for all you gave to the game and its fans. Everything has its own ending and there is a time for every thing.

Morake Obu Toteng, Francistown, Botswana