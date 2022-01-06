Mother Teresa's sisters are inspirational

This is in reference to the report India blocks foreign funding for Mother Teresa's charity (December 27): I have had the opportunity to see the humanitarian work of Mother Teresa’s mission in a handful of countries.

In the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, the Home of Charity that I visited in 1986 provided refuge to more than 300 people. Many were tiny babies, just a few days old, abandoned by unwed mothers. There was a cradle outside the door. Any mother, who could not keep her baby, could leave the child in the cradle, ring the bell and depart. At the home, these babies were always dressed in pretty clothes.

There were also about 100 deformed children, whose parents either did not want them or could not afford to look after them. They had elongated faces, twisted noses, abnormal eyes, twisted arms or legs. The sisters at the mission nurtured and fed them. They also looked after the lepers and the blind. There were about 100-odd old people, who were alone, or whose families could not afford to care for them.

I also made visits to their missions in Sao Paulo, Brazil (1997), Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (between 1999 and 2002) and Abidjan, Ivory Coast (2003). Every one these homes, among the 760 spread across 139 countries, are managed by the sisters for no pay. Their astonishing commitment is an inspiration.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai

Market recovery is great news

This is in reference to Felicity Glover's article UAE salary guide 2022: how much should you be earning? (January 5): it's good to know that the market is recovering, and that companies have begun hiring. The past two years have been difficult for several sectors and many people have lost their jobs. Business confidence is essential for the market to attract investment and grow. So let's hope this is a virtuous cycle in the making, and that the new year brings new hope for everyone.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat

Strong deterrence against rash driving is necessary

This is in reference to Taniya Dutta's article Indian bus driver jailed for 190 years over deaths of 19 passengers (January 2): while I believe the strictest punishment should be handed out for driving offences, especially if they have led to the deaths of children, imprisoning someone for 190 years seems a bit pointless. The convicted person is obviously not going to live that long. Besides, sentencing people on separate counts is also mystifying. Nevertheless, I hope this news deters drivers everywhere to take better care while on the road.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru