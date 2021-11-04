I'm privileged to share my 50th birthday with the UAE

Vaccine hesitancy needs to be tackled

This is in reference to Nada El Sawy's article Egypt’s Covid-19 vaccination lags behind most Mena countries: a key priority for all nations over the next 12-14 months will be to continue the fight against Covid-19. With less than half of the global population yet to receive both doses of the vaccine, we are nowhere close to being safe from the virus.

Within the broader goal of vaccinating the world expeditiously, priority should be given to African nations and developing countries elsewhere that have inoculated just 2-3 per cent of their populations. The step thereafter must be to administer the booster shots to health workers and senior citizens. The UAE, US and almost all of Europe have begun this process. However, countries such as India, which have been short of vaccines, have yet to do so.

One of the biggest challenges remains convincing fence-sitters and non-believers to get their shots. When vaccines were scarce, many people were anxious to take them to protect themselves and their families – which explains why governments around the world managed to persuade a sizeable number to get inoculated. It will get tougher from here on, as those wary of vaccines will need persuasion.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

Food wastage must be controlled

This is in reference to Antonios Vouloudis's article Finish what's on your plate and let's talk about food: imbued with the spirit of dealing with problems that face the world, the UAE is leading the way by showing how to minimise them. Food wastage is a global phenomenon and must be controlled.

Nazim Hasan Khan, India

Half a century for the UAE and me

Having been born on December 2, 1971, I have the privilege of sharing my birthday with the UAE. And as we get ready to celebrate 50 years, I have to say how fortunate and blessed I am to live and work as a doctor in the Emirates for the past 13 and a half years.

Sadashiva Somayaji, Abu Dhabi

Sudan must nip new crisis in the bud

This is in reference to Leila Gharagozlou's article World leaders strongly condemn Sudan's military coup: what's happening in Sudan right now will undoubtedly worry its people, particularly as the country had made positive strides in the post-Omar Al Bashir era. World leaders may have condemned the recent military takeover, but there has to be a concerted effort from the international community to persuade Sudan's myriad stakeholders to come together in the interest of their country's development and resolve their differences.

K Ragavan, India