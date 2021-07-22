The games must go on?

With reference to the report Head of Tokyo Olympics committee refuses to rule out cancelling games (July 21): plenty of people still think that the games should not happen. It's a matter of unnecessary risk and playing with people's lives.

Marlene Roets de Beer, Heidelberg, Germany

Animal cruelty cannot be tolerated

With regard to Gillian Duncan's article Stray cat shot with air gun in Abu Dhabi weeks after similar incident (July 20): I am speechless at how animal cruelty is so common everywhere in the world. Such vicious acts cannot be tolerated. We need cameras everywhere. The culprits should start paying for what they do to the helpless creatures.

Ornella Parigi, Brescia, Italy

These guns should be banned.

Christo Scerri, Abu Dhabi

Until those guilty of such monstrous acts don't get the punishment they deserve, this will never stop. Laws against animal abuse are already in place in the UAE. People who treat animals in this way will have to think twice.

Elize van Wyk, Dubai

Danish Siddiqui will live on through his pictures

With regard to Leila Gharagozlou's report Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghan border fighting (July 16): this was very sad to read. Journalists have a risky job in reporting news from dangerous places. It was heartbreaking to read the details. He was covering the fighting in Afghanistan and himself became a victim. No monetary compensation given to his family can bring his life back. I pray for the soul of this brave photojournalist who has at work died, doing his duty till his last breath. Danish Siddiqui will live on through his incredible work.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Data on India's Covid-19 deaths

With regard to Taniya Dutta's article India just weeks from third wave after relaxing Covid-19 rules, experts say (June 21): a report by the Washington-based Centre for Global Development has said that India’s "excess deaths" during the Covid-19 pandemic could be as high as 4.9 million. The study is co-authored by Arvind Subramaniam, a former chief economic adviser to the government of India. India should consider a comprehensive audit of the Covid-19 mortalities in both urban and the rural areas. The audit should be undertaken by an independent, third party, like an accounting firm. This is important to resolve doubts about the actual figures.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

