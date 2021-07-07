Looking forward to Expo 2020 Dubai

With reference to Ramola Talwar Badam's report Inside the mega logistics operation to build Expo 2020 Dubai (July 7): I can't wait to be in Dubai later this year for the Expo and see the 360-degree dome and the other futuristic constructions for myself.

Kate Williams, New York, US

Watching for solution to Nile dispute

With regard to Hamza Hendawi's article Egypt and Sudan: Second filling of Nile dam a 'dangerous escalation' (July 6): this has been going on for a while and it is a precarious position for the countries downstream. The Nile runs from south to north geographically. Since Ethiopia is south of Egypt and Sudan, the natural course of the water reaches Ethiopia first. It will be interesting to see how the three countries solve this dispute.

Faleen Fedol, Nairobi, Kenya

The price of freedom

With regard to Brodie Owen's piece Boris Johnson to 'restore freedom' and call time on Covid restrictions (July 6): good luck to the UK with this new phase. It will be a great relief, I am sure, to many people in the country to not have to wear a mask anymore. But about 'restoring freedom', I am in health care and I can't help thinking of the people working in the medical field. I hope they don't have to yet again pay the price for restrictions eased too soon.

Reinette Bester, Dubai

An unheeded warning and the Florida tragedy

I am writing to you about Joshua Longmore's report Death toll increases as rescuers frantically search collapsed Florida building (June 30): the increasing death toll in this story is heartbreaking – 36 and counting, along with residents who are still missing. One doesn't often read about building collapses in the US. The photos of the rubble of the collapsed condominium tower in Surfside were especially tragic, as were the stories of the survivors.

The video of the building being pulled down must have been difficult for the family members to watch. I've read some reports that despite engineers' warnings three years ago about the condition of the 40-year-old building, authorities are said to have ignored advice to repair the structure.

Apart from the casualties of the pandemic, this is an additional burden and another tragedy for the people of Florida. I pray for the victims – and that the missing people be found largely unharmed.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

Squads Australia: Finch (c), Agar, Behrendorff, Carey, Coulter-Nile, Lynn, McDermott, Maxwell, Short, Stanlake, Stoinis, Tye, Zampa India: Kohli (c), Khaleel, Bumrah, Chahal, Dhawan, Shreyas, Karthik, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Pandey, Krunal, Pant, Rahul, Sundar, Umesh

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.