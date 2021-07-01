Vaccination lessons from the UAE

With reference to the report Abu Dhabi to restrict access to many public places for unvaccinated people (June 28): that is the way to go. It should be like that here too in Australia. We are asking to be vaccinated but it's a long wait. Several countries across the world can learn from the UAE and Israel, how they have so efficiently managed to vaccinate so many of their citizens and residents.

Yousef Bitar, Queensland, Australia

Bike hazards on main roads

About the report Dubai Police confiscate 454 bicycles since the start of the year in safety drive (June 19): others to consider are the battery powered/motorised scooters. They are possibly an even bigger hazard on the road. The other day I spotted one on Sheikh Zayed Road – in the yellow lane.

Monika Arora Agarwal, Dubai

For cat lovers – and those less keen

With reference to Razmig Bedirian's article How a street cat named Salem inspired an Emirati author's book: 'My heart went out to him' (June 28): I saw her book in Magrudys bookshop Abu Dhabi. Another small step to change the minds of people who don't like cats.

Glenis Stevenson, Abu Dhabi

Love this. It's a great way to show people how majestic the Arabian Mau really is.

Maya Chacko, Dubai

India's impending third wave

With regard to Taniya Dutta's report India just weeks from third wave after relaxing Covid-19 rules, experts say (June 21): in anticipating the third wave, India's vaccine shortage and the pace of vaccinations is a major hurdle. For such a vast country, these challenges are not easy to meet. India will manage and procure from outside and in due course bring up the rates of vaccinations. Until that time, even if it takes several more months, large gatherings must be avoided. It's a tough task but the government should be able to overcome this.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Bricks and stone are no substitute for trees

I have noticed trees are being cut and plants and grasses are being uprooted in MBZ Khalifa City, Sheikh Shakhbout and Musaffah areas. Greenery is being replaced by bricks and stones. While development is important, for the sake of the environment and ecology, we must preserve trees. They are irreplaceable in that they give us oxygen, shade and keep the temperatures down. If we keep cutting trees and uprooting plants, where will we get oxygen and fresh air from?

M A Mannan, Abu Dhabi

Key findings Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.

Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase.

People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”.

Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better.

But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

