Dubai Fitness Challenge: let's all get healthy

It is a rare thing – if not completely unheard of – to be on Sheikh Zayed Road and not see a single car. Then again, it would have been unimaginable to be able to stand in the middle of the six-lane highway without coming to any harm – until yesterday, that is. For the first time, a 10-kilometre section of the busy road was completely closed to traffic. Far from being deserted, however, it instead thrummed to the sound of 140,000 trainer-clad feet hitting tarmac as an astonishing 70,000 people joined the Dubai Run 30x30 on Friday.

The event, organised as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, shows how the month-long initiative, first launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in 2017, has grown exponentially. The images alone of thousands of people taking part in 5km and 10km races were breathtaking. At the helm of the runners was Sheikh Hamdan himself, showing he is a man of action, not mere words.

When Sheikh Hamdan first launched the fitness challenge, it was with the simple call for residents to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days. The idea was to integrate good habits into everyday living with a simple, easy challenge that could be continued once the month was over. In its first year, hundreds of free exercise classes were on offer, amid a host of activities that included cycling and triathlons. This year’s event has proven to be the most ambitious yet – but judging by the numbers who thronged on Sheikh Zayed Road, it has been embraced wholeheartedly by residents.

According to the World Health Organisation, everyone should be doing at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous sport per week in order to stave off a host of preventable health problems such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity. In the UAE, more than 40 per cent of us do not meet these exercise targets, meaning four in 10 men and nearly half of all women in the country are risking developing life-threatening diseases.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge was established to reverse this trend. At a time when most of us have sedentary desk jobs that do not encourage us to move around regularly, it is all the more important to set aside time to exercise properly every week. In urbanised, built-up centres such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the car is king, finding the motivation to get mobile is even more of an imperative.

Dubai, October, 08 2019: People participate in the Dubai Run in Dubai . Satish Kumar/ For the National

The end goal of the fitness challenge is to make Dubai “one of the most active cities in the world”, as Sheikh Hamdan says. Given the large turnout for this year’s two races, which were filled with runners of all ages, genders and abilities, that goal is now a step closer. Among those participating were members of Team Angel Wolf, made up of former Royal Marine Nick Watson and his 16-year-old son Rio, who suffers from a rare chromosome disorder that affects his speech and motor skills. Yesterday marked the 200th race Rio had taken part in – an accolade that Sheikh Hamdan marked by stopping to congratulate him.

Aside from the sport enthusiasts, the fitness challenge has also inspired people who do not normally participate to start exercising. That was the case for Alishya Carvalho, a marketing manager who began running one week before the race. She told The National that she plans to keep jogging – just one example of the many who have taken the first step to transform their lives for the better.

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

