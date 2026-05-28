Covid taught us much but Ebola outbreak shows there is work still to be done

Necessity, it is said, is the mother of invention. This was proved true when a previously unknown respiratory viral illness began to spread across the world in December 2019. Covid-19’s terrible toll would propel many advances in medical science, global logistics and international co-operation.

The virus known as SARS-CoV-2 turned experimental mRNA vaccines into mainstays of the world’s response to the pandemic. Testing and diagnostic technology improved immeasurably. Telemedicine came into its own a way of helping patients remotely and countries refined their sequencing technology to quickly identify new strains of the virus.

One would expect the hard-earned experience of the Covid years to have sharpened humanity’s response to other viral outbreaks. Although many lessons were learnt, a look at disease outbreaks taking place right now suggests there is still some way to go.

A health worker checks locals’ temperature as a preventive measure against Ebola yesterday in North Kivu, the Democratic Republic of Congo. EPA Info

According to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 900 suspected cases of sickness caused by the Ebola virus have been recorded recently in the Democratic Republic of Congo. With more than 100 confirmed deaths and more than double that number in suspected fatalities, it is clear that this is a serious situation. It is also one that is likely to get worse; this week the International Rescue Committee said that conflict in the DRC was fuelling the crisis as were aid cuts.

Covid and Ebola are not the same. While Covid’s airborne nature made it spread far more easily between people, Ebola is arguably deadlier. Both facts mitigate against Ebola becoming a worldwide phenomenon. And yet, there are alarming signs of deficiencies in local and international responses.

Critical early containment windows have been missed owing to a mix of weak surveillance, limited laboratory capacity, minimal international co-operation and slow diagnostics. This has made the job of DRC’s diligent medical community even more difficult. According to Doctors Without Borders, initial samples tested in DRC were negative for Ebola virus, but later eight out of 13 samples tested positive and were identified as Bundibugyo strain of the virus that causes Ebola disease. There is no vaccine for Bundibugyo, only supportive care for sufferers.

Quote Investment in stronger local healthcare systems, more transparent reporting and sustained backing for prevention would go a long way

Much of the response to the outbreak has been reactive. Parts of West and Central Africa still have shortages of trained healthcare workers, inadequate personal protection equipment and medical supplies. Crucially, the international response to such viral outbreaks remains somewhat fragmented. Governments, NGOs and the World Health Organisation often operate with overlapping roles, inconsistent strategies and sub-optimal decision-making.

Investment in stronger local healthcare systems, more transparent reporting and sustained backing for prevention would go a long way to moving past emergency responses. This will be more difficult in an era where major donors have pulled out of the WHO and a major humanitarian organisation like USAID is no more.

Last week, it was reported that scientists in the UK are working to modify a vaccine developed during Covid-19 to fight the Bundibugyo outbreak. This is a positive reminder that medical and scientific resourcefulness can still be harnessed to thwart deadly illnesses. But taking more steps to stop outbreaks before they spread is what will make the difference.