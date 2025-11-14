Detaining aid workers is the Houthis’ latest misstep

At first glance, the repeated detention in Yemen of UN and NGO workers by the country’s Houthi rebels suggests a militant group lashing out after suffering a string of recent setbacks.

The National reported on Wednesday that armed men raided offices belonging to the Red Cross in Sanaa this week for the first time, questioning dozens of people. Given that the Red Cross mediated for the release of UN and civil society figures during previous rounds of Houthi harassment, this is an alarming escalation. The decision to target aid workers raises larger questions about the militants' strategy.

The Houthis have lost several senior political and military figures to Israeli air strikes, and the Gaza ceasefire has undermined the group’s excuse for its Red Sea shipping attacks. When combined with the rebels’ domestic unpopularity – an October 2024 survey by the Sanaa Centre for Strategic Studies found that only 8 per cent of respondents in Houthi-controlled areas viewed the militants positively – plus the stagnation of the country’s peace process, it is apparent that the gunmen have few cards to play.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels detain two more UN staff in Sanaa 00:59

By detaining dozens of local and foreign humanitarians, the Houthis may think they are gaining political and diplomatic leverage. In reality, the rebels are alienating the few remaining international bodies with which they have a functional relationship. The main losers in all this are the millions of impoverished Yemenis who rely on outside aid.

This point was underlined by UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, this week. Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Grundberg said the “continued arbitrary detention” of its staff “undermines the UN’s ability to deliver critical humanitarian aid in areas under [Houthi] control and erodes the trust essential for mediation”.

This tactic that has been seen elsewhere in the region, too. Iran, the Houthis’ main backer, for years has been accused of detaining foreign civilians to use as bargaining chips. Given that Iran has used these hostages to achieve a number of high-profile prisoner swaps with rival countries, perhaps the Houthi leadership has decided that it could gain from using similar tactics.

The rebels are alienating the few remaining international bodies with which they have a functional relationship. The main losers in all this are the millions of impoverished Yemenis who rely on outside aid

This would be a mistake. The Houthis’ military capabilities are a fraction of those of the Iranian state and the rebels’ main point of leverage – their ability to disrupt international shipping – has decreasing value as the war in Gaza abates. In fact, Palestine actually presents an opportunity for the rebels to step back from trying to strong-arm the international community and re-engage with efforts to find a political settlement in Yemen.

Most Yemenis want to see a different way forward. The Sanaa Centre survey found that more than three quarters (76 per cent) of respondents believed the escalation seen in the Red Sea since the war on Gaza hindered the peace process. As the fragile Gaza ceasefire holds and the Houthis having indicated this week that they will cease their attacks, there is space for diplomacy that allows for legitimate governance in Yemen. Arresting and detaining UN personnel and others undermines this and leaves Yemenis in further danger of escalation and humanitarian suffering.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE ( 4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona