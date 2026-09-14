Three drivers and a phone number: What Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island understands about soft power

I stepped out of the car into the plaza outside the Louvre Abu Dhabi and immediately reconsidered my plans.

The heat was serious. The kind that makes distances renegotiate themselves. I stood there measuring the walk from the car park to the entrance when a golf cart pulled up quietly beside me. “Welcome to the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Please, come.”

A driver in a neat uniform. A smile that belonged to the person, not the position. Before I had decided anything, he asked: “Would you like me to take you on a tour around the museum and the lagoon before you go inside?”

We drove slowly around the building. He stopped at the lagoon. “This is a beautiful spot for photographs. May I?" I handed him my phone. He took several – different angles, without rush – then handed it back and moved on. He stopped again at the fountain. “You should not leave the Louvre without a photograph here.”

He delivered me to the entrance with a large smile and drove away. I walked inside thinking I had got lucky with this particular employee.

I finished the museum and walked out looking for a taxi. A security guard pointed me towards a limousine lane I had not noticed. Long car, cool air, a driver who waited as though he had nowhere else to be.

I asked about a nearby restaurant. He thought for a moment. “There are many restaurants. But I would suggest you enjoy the rest of the island first and leave the restaurant for the end of the day.” Then he turned and pointed: "teamLab is right there – you must see it.”

I asked about the structure further back, the one with steel cones that caught the light even from a distance. “That is Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Opening soon.”

He drove me to teamLab. Before I got out, I asked where to go next. “Manarat Al Saadiyat,” he said. Then he reached into his pocket and gave me his mobile number. “When you finish, call me. I will come and take you wherever you need to go.”

I looked at him. “You do this personally?”

“No,” he said. “You are our guests. It is our duty to be of service.”

Three men across a single afternoon. Three encounters I had not asked for. The golf cart driver who stopped in the heat. The limousine driver who redesigned my day. The driver who gave me his number because hospitality, he said, was his duty.

Same words. Same spirit. Three different people.

Previous slide Next slide TeamLab Phenomena, Abu Dhabi's newest art attraction, opened to visitors on April 18. All photos: Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: TeamLab Phenomena, Abu Dhabi's newest art attraction, opened…

It merges art, science and technology through exhibitions spanning 17,000 square metres Show caption: It merges art, science and technology through exhibitions sp…

Digital artworks that respond to visitors' movements and behaviour, creating a dynamic, multisensory experience Show caption: Digital artworks that respond to visitors' movements and beh…

The art pieces for the attraction in Abu Dhabi were worked on for almost a decade Show caption: The art pieces for the attraction in Abu Dhabi were worked o…

TeamLab Phenomena is on Saadiyat Island, which is home to other many other cultural institutions Show caption: TeamLab Phenomena is on Saadiyat Island, which is home to ot…

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum are also due to open on Saadiyat this year Show caption: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum are also due …

New attractions have helped international visitor spend across the UAE reach record levels Show caption: New attractions have helped international visitor spend acro…













I had spent the walk from the Louvre to the limousine congratulating myself on my luck with the first driver. Standing outside teamLab with a stranger’s number in my hand, I understood that luck had nothing to do with it.

This is what happens when hospitality is not a policy but a culture – when it moves through a place the way a language does, absorbed before it is taught, practised before it is named. Arab hospitality is one of the oldest and least theorised forms of soft power in the world. What Abu Dhabi has done, more deliberately than most, is give it an address.

I have spent 16 years working on cultural institutions across Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Canada. The professional question I find myself asking about Saadiyat Island is not whether it is impressive – that is visible from a distance. It is whether the ambition is matched by the thinking behind it.

Berlin’s Museum Island is the obvious comparison – five institutions concentrated on a single island in the Spree, a Unesco World Heritage Site that took more than a century to become what it is. The parallel is fair in terms of scale and concentration. But Museum Island accumulated. Saadiyat was decided. That is a different kind of achievement, and it carries a different kind of pressure. A city that decides to build a cultural district in a single generation is betting on coherence – that the institutions will speak to each other, not just stand beside each other.

A traditional Emirati coffee preparation is being presented at the Zayed National Museum. Arab hospitality is one of the oldest and least theorised forms of soft power in the world. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: A traditional Emirati coffee preparation is being presented …

From what I observed, that coherence is being taken seriously. The Louvre Abu Dhabi, which opened in 2017, made a specific argument: that Abu Dhabi is a place where civilisations meet rather than where one civilisation is displayed. teamLab Phenomena extends that argument into experience rather than object. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi – opening in December as the largest in the Guggenheim network – extends it into modern and contemporary art.

When I visited, the Natural History Museum and Zayed National Museum had not yet opened. Their buildings were already unmissable – structures that make their argument before a single visitor enters. Both have since opened. I find myself thinking that the island I saw was already making its case before it was finished.

Quote Soft power leaves you with someone’s phone number and the feeling that you should return

When the International Council of Museums held its conference in Dubai last year, what was notable – professionally, not as a compliment – was how often Saadiyat came up not as an example being introduced but as a reference already assumed to be known. Museum professionals were not explaining it to each other. They were using it as a starting point. That is a specific threshold in the life of any cultural district, and it is worth naming precisely: the moment a place stops being discussed and starts being cited.

Not every institution reaches that threshold. Many open, impress and recede into regional significance. What separates the ones that don’t is rarely the collection or the architecture. It is whether the experience – the full experience, including what happens before you reach the entrance – makes people feel that something here cannot be replicated elsewhere.

The strategic question about Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is not whether the December opening will be celebrated. It will be. The question is whether Saadiyat Island, in 2031, still generates the reasons that bring people back – and whether those people tell others who have not been yet.

I cannot answer that. But I know this: a building that had not opened compelled me to stop and photograph it. And a man I had never met gave me his number because hospitality, where he works, is not a service level. It is a character.

Soft power, at its most effective, does not issue press releases. It leaves you with someone’s phone number and the feeling that you should return.

I have not deleted the number.