Sovereign capital more than oil will define the Gulf's next decade

Every day, the headlines give us fresh reason to worry about the Middle East. Conflict continues in Gaza, shipping routes through the Red Sea have been disrupted, and tensions involving Iran, Israel and the US have escalated into open conflict. Oil prices fluctuate with every diplomatic statement, and markets react instantly to every new development. Investors and business people are right to be worried, but no one should confuse volatility with decline. Beneath these headlines, another quieter, slower and far more consequential story is unfolding.

History teaches us that geopolitical uncertainty often coincides with profound economic transformation. The railways of the 19th century, the internet revolution of the 1990s and the rise of China all gathered momentum amid political turbulence. Today's Middle East may be entering a similarly pivotal moment, not because of oil and gas as conventional wisdom dictates, but because of investment capital and the region’s growing ability to turn it into sustainable wealth and development.

For decades, the Gulf's sovereign wealth funds were viewed primarily as prudent custodians of oil wealth, diversifying portfolios across global equities, bonds and real estate. That description no longer fits. They have evolved into strategic investors, deploying capital not merely to generate returns but to shape industries, build national capabilities and influence the technologies that will define the next generation of growth.

The scale of that shift deserves far more attention than it gets. Sovereign wealth funds worldwide now manage close to US$16 trillion, with more than a third of that immense wealth in the GCC funds alone – 14 of them across five countries – with a total of nearly US$5.8 trillion. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the Kuwait Investment Authority all have assets close to US$1 trillion. Behind them sit the Qatar Investment Authority at US$580 billion, and a widening constellation of Abu Dhabi and Dubai vehicles, ICD, Mubadala, L’imad, XRG, Dubai Holding, the Emirates Investment Authority, Dubai Investment Fund and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, worth a further US$1.7 trillion between them, plus the Oman Investment Authority at US$60 billion. No other region commands anything like this concentration of patient, state-backed capital. In fact, add Abu Dhabi's newer platforms, and Abu Dhabi alone oversees well above US$2 trillion.

This is not capital sitting passively on balance sheets. It is capital building the region’s future. Mubadala alone has completed more than 300 deals in five years, the most active sovereign fund anywhere, while Abu Dhabi's institutions combined have executed more than 700 deals across AI, biotech, health care, logistics and finance.

Quote 30 years ago, the Gulf exported energy. Today, it exports capital.

This direction of travel is now clear, and deliberate. Only a few years ago, the largest share of sovereign investment focused on traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds and real estate. Today, artificial intelligence, semiconductor supply chains, data centres and digital infrastructure are rapidly moving to the top of the agenda. A recent example is Abu Dhabi’s partnership with BlackRock, Microsoft and OpenAI on AI infrastructure. This reflects a deeper shift in how nations compete, and how they see the future.

The first phase of globalisation rewarded countries that could manufacture products more cheaply than everyone else. The next phase will reward those able to provide the infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, resilient supply chains and secure digital economies. Compute capacity, electricity, fibre networks, logistics and trusted regulation are becoming strategic assets.

At the same time, geography is regaining economic importance: within a few hours' flight from GCC capitals lies a market approaching 4 billion people across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, with India among the fastest-growing major economies and Africa driving much of the world's population growth. Rising incomes there point to history's largest expansion of middle-class consumption. The Gulf is positioning itself at the intersection of that opportunity. Trade corridors are being diversified, rail networks expanded, ports enlarged and digital cable systems strengthened.

Perhaps most remarkably, governments themselves are changing. They are becoming entrepreneurial institutions, redesigning regulation, speeding approvals and partnering directly with global technology leaders, helping create markets rather than merely regulating them.

The region's challenges have not disappeared, and markets will remain volatile, but investors should be careful not to mistake short-term instability for long-term decline. The world's most successful investors have always understood that wealth is created by recognising structural change before it becomes obvious. Today's headlines focus on conflict. The longer-term story is about artificial intelligence, industrial capability, sovereign capital, demographic growth and economic integration.

Thirty years ago, the Gulf exported energy to the world. Today, backed by nearly US$6 trillion in sovereign wealth, it exports capital itself. Over the next decade, it may increasingly export technology, innovation and intelligence. That is the more important story, and it will outlast today’s headlines.