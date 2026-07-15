The resistance of July 15 is unparalleled in the history of world democracy

One of the most brutal coup attempts in Türkiye’s political history took place exactly 10 years ago, on July 15, 2016. Orchestrated by a terrorist network that had insidiously infiltrated the institutions of our state, this coup attempt sought to plunge Türkiye into years of chaos and subjugate the future of our nation. By standing up for their independence and future to confront the coup plotters, our august nation asserted to the entire world through their heroic resistance that the will of the people can never be subjugated on these lands. Undoubtedly, the Turkish nation’s prudence, courage and foresight on the night of July 15 are also unprecedented in the history of world democracy.

This treacherous insurrection by the Fethullahist Terrorist Organisation (Feto) was far more than a conventional coup attempt; it was an all-out act of invasion directed against our country’s independence. The primary targets of the putschists were the emblematic institutions that embody the national will and our nation’s independence, namely the Presidential Complex and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

On the night of July 15, I underlined in my public statement that I had never recognised any power greater than that of the people. I made that statement in full confidence that the Turkish nation would stand firm in defence of its own will. Indeed, that very night, our people took to the streets with unwavering faith and determination, refusing to submit to the domination of this terrorist organisation. Risking their lives to defend the independence of their country, its democratic achievements and its free will, our nation repelled the putschists and inscribed an epic of national will that shall be remembered with pride for generations to come.

Inspired by the brave stance of our nation, we acted swiftly to eliminate any negative consequences of this treacherous insurrection. We promptly introduced comprehensive structural reforms to eliminate from all state institutions any anti-democratic formations that could threaten democratic governance through extra-political means. We subsequently attained critical achievements through operations conducted both at home and abroad as part of our strategy to eliminate the other terrorist organisations we have been combating.

Ultimately, we launched the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, marking a new chapter in our nation’s story of unity and solidarity. This process, one of the essential cornerstones of our “Century of Türkiye” vision, is – praise be to Allah – advancing firmly towards its destination with an all-encompassing and inclusive approach through the diligence of our security forces and the support of the political establishment. I believe the success of the Terror-Free Türkiye process will contribute not only to the peace and tranquillity of our country but also to that of our region.

Quote Over the past 10 years, Türkiye has emerged as an effective actor in the resolution of crises and conflicts at both regional and global levels, guided by an enterprising foreign policy approach

As a result of our struggle against those who attempted this coup and also targeted our country’s economic prosperity and development, we have taken significant steps towards a more prosperous future through the projects we have launched in sectors such as energy, transport, health care, agriculture, technology and defence. With the National Technology Move, we have made significant strides in the defence, aviation and space industries over the past decade.

We have developed electric and smart transport systems, and through substantial investment in the health and agriculture sectors, we have strived to live up to the sacrifices of our people. During this process, we have also developed our brand products, which have gained worldwide recognition. Among these, our electric automobile, the Togg; our national fighter aircraft, the Kaan; our national corvettes; and our unmanned aerial vehicles are the first that spring to mind.

On the other hand, over the past 10 years, Türkiye has emerged as an effective actor in the resolution of crises and conflicts at both regional and global levels, guided by an enterprising foreign policy approach. In all crisis regions, we have not hesitated to assume responsibility for maintaining peace and tranquillity by supporting the oppressed and the righteous, rather than the powerful. Wherever there is oppression or injustice, we have been the voice of international law, justice and conscience.

If Türkiye is now regarded as a country whose contribution is sought, whose word carries weight and who is consulted on regional and global matters, behind this success lies the will of our august nation, who stood up for their independence and future at the cost of their lives on the night of July 15.

The fight against terrorism, in which international co-operation is essential, retains its prominent place on our foreign policy agenda. As is well known, the process of internal disintegration within Feto’s overseas network has accelerated over the past two years. That said, we are aware that some countries are covertly providing support to this organisation and are harbouring its members. I would like to take this opportunity to underscore the necessity of maintaining vigilance against Feto, which considers all means permissible to achieve its ambitions, adopts every possible guise and does not hesitate to exploit every concept, including democracy, freedom and human rights.

As a nation that saw 253 of its sons and daughters martyred by the putschists on the night of July 15, our primary expectation from the global community is to support Türkiye’s legitimate struggle. Global peace, security and prosperity can only be achieved through a resolute and uncompromising fight against terrorist organisations without any distinction and through sincere co-operation.